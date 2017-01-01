It's pretty much a given that come fall, you're going to buy a pair of ankle boots. Sure, we get the novelty of a shin-grazing midi or a thigh-high, but ankle boots, being the familiar classic we all know and love, are worth their weight in wear count alone. This season, up your ankle boot game with neat detailing, like a shiny python finish or an asymmetric zipper. Looking for something more timeless? We found eternally chic pointy-toe styles in everything, from black leather to soft suede. Click the arrow below to shop four other major boot trends.
