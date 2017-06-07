Whitney Port has kept plenty busy since her intern days on The Hills. She wrote a book, True Whit, designed a collection of plates and cups for disposable tableware company Cheeky, and signed on as creative director of online floral delivery service Bloom2Bloom. In the wake of her pregnancy announcement, she's also taken on the role of brand director for Bundle Organics, a line of organic, non-GMO juices and teas, fittingly for pregnant and nursing moms.

"When I first found out I was pregnant, one of the very first things I had to cut out of my diet was unpasteurized products," Port wrote in an Instagram post about the new partnership. "I was SO bummed. You all know how much I love my juice. I am so grateful Bundle Organics juices are flash pasteurized and provide all the nutrients I need for both my health and my growing baby's health. The teas also helped me immensely when my first trimester nausea set in."

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Here, Port shares her go-to smoothie recipe exclusively with InStyle.com.

The best part? It can be made with four ingredients. Because, let's be real, moms are busy enough.