Dessert doesn’t always have to be a luxury reserved for special occasions—especially if you’re treating yourself to healthy sweets. The Healthy Convert ($13, amazon.com), a new cookbook by Nicole Maree (the genius behind Kayla Itsines’ The Bikini Body recipes), is packed with mouthwatering, diet-friendly dessert recipes. After years of dealing with digestion issues and food intolerances, Maree has finally mastered the art of converting her favorite treats into allergy-friendly alternatives. She shares her tried-and-true tips, offering plenty of creative substitutes to seemingly essential kitchen staples like sugar, eggs, and oil—the book even dedicates an entire chapter to must-have ingredients to create her health-packed desserts. As Maree would say, no one ever needs to miss out!

RELATED: This No-Bake Cheesecake Is Your New Go-To Dessert

Just because a dessert is dairy and gluten-free, it doesn’t mean it can't indulge your sweet tooth and this strawberry blonde bar recipe is a perfect example of that. Using sweet replacements like coconut, malt syrup, and dates, Maree’s version of this tasty dessert is sure to please any type of crowd.

Read on to find out how you can enjoy this deliciousness, minus the guilt.