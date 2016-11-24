Out of all the hybrid food trends we’ve seen this year, the classic combination of booze and decadent desserts undoubtedly reigns supreme. With all due respect to the Cronut and the piecaken, there's something irresistible about a confection that combines two after-dinner vices into one mouthwatering morsel.

And since “indulgent” is our middle name, we snagged this intoxicating recipe for spiked fruit tarts from award-winning food blogger Sarah Kieffer’s debut cookbook, The Vanilla Bean Baking Book ($16; amazon.com). The standout ingredient in this divine 21-and-over treat is amaretto, an ambrosial, almond-flavored liqueur, which Kieffer pairs with a sweet shortbread crust and raspberry jam. Read on for the full breakdown and whip up a batch of these beauties, stat.

