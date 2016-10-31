At the intersection of three iconic neighborhoods, on the bustling corner of Kingston and Essex Streets, sits Townsman, the handsome New England brasserie quickly gaining a cult following in downtown Boston. Dreamt up by James Beard-nominated chef Matt Jennings, a beloved Benton native, Townsman is a fever dream of sustainable, locally driven fare delivered with uncompromising style.

Inspired by his Massachusetts childhood, Jennings’ menu weaves together nostalgia, sophistication and regional flavor, building on years of tending his parents' vegetable gardens in Jamaica Plain, fishing for striped bass in Cape Cod, and making pot pie from scratch on chilly Sunday nights. But don’t let the elaborate seafood spreads and house-made charcuterie distract you–Townsman’s desserts are some of the best in the city, thanks to the genius of pastry chef Meghan Thompson. Delicate, pillowy and refreshing, her steamed Meyer lemon pudding will win your heart, mind and stomach in one fell swoop. Craving a little “townie” luxury at home? Snag the full recipe below.