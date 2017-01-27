No waiting required.

The Chinese New Year is almost upon us. Per tradition, revelers gather for a large family meal the night before, then continue the celebrations for roughly two weeks until the Lantern Festival, where they hang up lanterns in the streets (typically red ones to represent joy and vitality).

Whether you're ringing in the year of the Rooster or just feel like indulging after a long week, we tapped chef Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung at Hong Kong-based dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan in downtown New York City—aka the world's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant—for their prized dumpling recipe.

The rooster represents punctuality, so you'd better hop to it.