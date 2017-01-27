Steamed Shrimp Dumpling with Chinese Chives
The Chinese New Year is almost upon us. Per tradition, revelers gather for a large family meal the night before, then continue the celebrations for roughly two weeks until the Lantern Festival, where they hang up lanterns in the streets (typically red ones to represent joy and vitality).
Whether you're ringing in the year of the Rooster or just feel like indulging after a long week, we tapped chef Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung at Hong Kong-based dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan in downtown New York City—aka the world's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant—for their prized dumpling recipe.
The rooster represents punctuality, so you'd better hop to it.
How to Make It
1. In a large bowl, combine the corn starch, wheat flour, and room temperature water. Use a wooden spoon to stir the ingredients together. Slowly stir in the boiling water and stir the ingredients until you can see there is no dry flour in the bowl.
2. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. This will help the ingredients settle together. As you wait for the dough to rest, you can cover the bowl with Saran Wrap.
3. While waiting for the dough to settle, you can begin making the filling for the dumplings. In mixing bowl, combine the shrimp, salt sugar, vegetable oil, and cornstarch. Stir the filling in one direction until you get a paste-like texture. Set aside to marinate for around 10 minutes.
4. Get the dough and knead around another 4-5 minutes to punch the air out, then roll the dough into a cylinder around 1 inch wide and cut it into small sections around 1 inch in diameter.
5. Using rolling pin, roll the small sections out to thin round wrappers one by one about 3 inches in diameter.
6. Use a spoon to scoop out 1 tablespoon of the shrimp mixture and place in the center of each wrapper.
7. Fold one side of the wrapper against the other. Begin to make first pleats starting on the right, press tight, then make the second pleats, press tight, and continue to make the pleats until the end of the wrapper gets the nice shape of a half moon dumpling.
8. In wok or large pot with lid, bring water to a boil. Place dumplings in a wooden bamboo steamer basket, place basket into wok, and steam for around 4 minutes.
9. The dumpling is cooked when the wrapper appears to be transparent.
10. Serve immediately with soy sauce or Worcestershire and Chinese mustard.
