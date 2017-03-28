Kale salad is the ultimate fallback lunch. Sure, it's simple, low-carb, and naturally filling—but after a while, it can get pretty boring. If you're looking for a way to (literally) spice up your meal with minimal effort, there's one ingredient at your disposal that has the potential to completely alter the taste of your same-old greens: sambal.

The spicy, chili-based hot sauce packs an impressive amount of flavor and tastes great slathered on top of vegetables (kale, in particular). If you need proof, we tapped chef Anthony Genovese of farm-to-table restaurant The Wild Son in downtown New York City for an at-home variation of his Tuscan Kale Salad, a new addition to the dinner menu, which calls for—you guessed it!—sambal.

"The earthy, vegetal notes from the kale coupled with the spicy tang of fermented chile really hits different areas of your palate," says Genovese. "It's a deceptively simple dish with complex levels of flavor that keep you going back for more."

Read on for the recipe.