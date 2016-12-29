Spice-Rubbed Planked Salmon with Cucumber Sauce

Christopher Testani
Total Time
27 Mins Minutes
Yield
6 servings
Arianna Friedman

Although we’re currently in full holiday party mode, it’s not too early to start drafting New Year’s resolutions and planning our soirees for ringing in 2017. If you’re planning on hosting a small get-together, consider preparing a light entrée, like this spice-rubbed salmon served with a yogurt-based cucumber sauce, as a refreshing palate cleanser after filling up on heavy festive favorites.

RELATED: How to Make Iron Chef Morimoto's 3-Ingredient Salmon

This delicious combo, brainchild of Danielle and Laura Kosann, the dream team duo behind the lifestyle blog The New Potato, can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less, no matter what cooking apparatus you have on hand. “The recipe calls for a grill, but you can just as easily make this on the plank in the oven,” Danielle tells InStyle. “It’s delicious and light, which is always unexpected around this time of year.” And considering that the catch of the day is full of heart-healthy omega-3s, potassium, and other vitamins and minerals, it might become our new weeknight go-to, no matter the season.

Read on for the full breakdown.

 

Ingredients

  • For the salmon
  • 2 1/2 pounds fresh salmon
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chicken rub; the Kosann's brand of choice is Fire & Flavor, although Danielle notes, "Feel free to get creative with the spice rub and either make your own or try a different store-bought version."
  • 1 11 or 15-inch cedar plank, soaked
  • For the cucumber-yogurt sauce
  • 1 English cucumber, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 cup red onion, sliced into very thin half moons
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 small cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tablespoons fresh mint
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Preheat gas or charcoal grill to medium-low heat or 350°F. Rub salmon with oil and season with chicken rub; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cucumber and onion. Top with yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, mint, and salt. Fold into cucumber mixture and season with freshly ground black pepper to taste. Set aside while salmon is cooking.
Place soaked plank on a grill, close lid and heat for 3 minutes. Flip plank and place salmon on heated side of plank. Close lid and cook for 10 minutes, depending on thickness of salmon. Remove from grill when salmon is medium-rare or medium-well (fish will continue to cook after removing from grill). Serve with cucumber-yogurt sauce.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!