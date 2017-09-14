It’s not fall quite yet, which means there’s still time for you to make those refreshing summer salads, and we’ve got another tasty recipe to add to your lineup. This heritage tomato salad with sumac, lemon, and feta is flavorful, vibrant, and surprisingly easy to whip up.

This simple yet crowd-pleasing dish comes from the cookbook the The Ivy Now ($26, amazon.com), brought to us by The Ivy, London’s most famous restaurant—even Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram of herself visiting the restaurant earlier this week, with Luna and John in tow. This new, beautifully illustrated cookbook commemorates the celebrity-favorite eatery’s 100th anniversary with 100 recipes, from director Fernando Peire and head chef Gary Lee themselves.

Keep reading to learn how to make this restaurant-quality salad in the comfort of your own kitchen. And although heritage tomatoes might not be as easy to find as the more commercial ones you’ll find at any grocery, chef Lee says they’re “infinitely more flavoursome.” so it's 100% worth it to venture out to the farmer’s market to find these ripe beauties.