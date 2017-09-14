Heritage Tomato Salad with Sumac, Lemon and Feta

Jenny Zarins
Yield
Serves 4
Yerin Kim

It’s not fall quite yet, which means there’s still time for you to make those refreshing summer salads, and we’ve got another tasty recipe to add to your lineup. This heritage tomato salad with sumac, lemon, and feta is flavorful, vibrant, and surprisingly easy to whip up.

This simple yet crowd-pleasing dish comes from the cookbook the The Ivy Now ($26, amazon.com), brought to us by The Ivy, London’s most famous restaurant—even Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram of herself visiting the restaurant earlier this week, with Luna and John in tow. This new, beautifully illustrated cookbook commemorates the celebrity-favorite eatery’s 100th anniversary with 100 recipes, from director Fernando Peire and head chef Gary Lee themselves.

Keep reading to learn how to make this restaurant-quality salad in the comfort of your own kitchen. And although heritage tomatoes might not be as easy to find as the more commercial ones you’ll find at any grocery, chef Lee says they’re “infinitely more flavoursome.” so it's 100% worth it to venture out to the farmer’s market to find these ripe beauties.

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 ounces plum tomatoes
  • 7 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 1/4 pounds mixed heritage tomatoes, at room temperature
  • 7 ounces feta
  • 1 preserved lemon, skin only finely sliced (pulpy insides discarded)
  • 1 small bunch of mint
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pinches sumac, to serve

How to Make It

To make the dressing, roughly chop the plum tomatoes and blitz in a food processor or blender until almost smooth. Scoop into a sieve (strainer) lined with muslin (cheesecloth) and leave the tomato juices to drip through, then discard the pulp. Gradually add the olive oil to the tomato juice, whisking constantly until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper.
Prepare the heritage tomatoes. Slice the larger tomatoes – these will go on the base of the plate. Smaller varieties should be halved and medium tomatoes cut into wedges or segments so that you have a variety of shapes.
Arrange the slices of tomato overlapping on the plate, in a pretty pattern if you can. Top with the wedges and halved tomatoes and crumble the feta over the top. Scatter the preserved lemon skin over the tomatoes with the mint. Drizzle with the dressing and dust with sumac to serve.

Cookbook Source

Recipe excerpted with permission from The Ivy Now by Fernando Peire, published by Quadrille September 2017, RRP $40.00 hardcover.

