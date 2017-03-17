The Dublin Minstrel Cocktail

Courtesy of Teeling Whiskey
Yield
1 cocktail
Rachel Bashein

Named after famed vaudeville performer Frank "The Dublin Minstrel" Fogarty, this recipe is a new take on the classic Last Word cocktail (which, for the uninitiated, consists of gin, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice). The drink was created by award-winning beverage expert Simon Difford of Difford's Guide fame and replaces the usual gin with Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, making it a perfect fit for toasting St. Patrick's Day.

"The drink features just four ingredients but has depth of character that belies its simplicity," Teeling brand ambassador Kevin Hurley recently said. "Plus, it's a more sophisticated way to drink something green on St. Patrick's Day without succumbing to food dye in your beer."

Read on for the simple, five-ingredient recipe, and be sure to dig your "Kiss Me, I’m Irish" T-shirt out of the back of your closet, stat.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • ¾ ounce Luxardo Maraschino liqueur
  • ¾ ounce Green Chartreuse
  • ¾ ounce Fresh lime juice
  • Fresh thyme to garnish

How to Make It

1. Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.
2. Fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

