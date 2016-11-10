Paleo Pecan Pie

Lindsay Dolak

Thanksgiving is upon us and that means preparing ourselves for an overflowing bounty of turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and, of course, pie. Pie is a Thanksgiving necessity, but for those among us with food allergies or living with dietary restrictions (i.e. gluten-free, vegan, Paleo), the buttery crust-based dessert is just another thing to skip over on the spread.

The ladies of Sweet Laurel Bakery want to change that. Partners Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas developed an entirely Paleo, vegan, and gluten-free pecan pie that will have you giving thanks. It’s all kinds of decadent, indulgent goodness, but won’t leave the sensitive (stomached, that is) feeling bloated and regretful.

Read on for the full breakdown and keep some room to load up a plate or two come Turkey Day.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups almond flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 8.8 ounces pecans
  • 1 cup maple syrup
  • 3/4 cup date paste
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanillla extract
  • 1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

How to Make It

For the crust:
Blend almond flour and salt in a bowl.
Add coconut oil and maple syrup, stirring until dough is formed.
Using parchment paper to prevent sticking, gently press dough into the bottom and sides of a pie plate.
For the pie:
Preheat over to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mix together the maple syrup and date paste in mixer until blended.
Add eggs, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and salt.
Add pecans and pour into pie shell.
Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the filling has puffed up a bit and the crust is golden brown.
Allow the pie to cool completely to set, then slice and enjoy.

