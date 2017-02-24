We're living in the age of the multi-hyphenate. Kanye West is launching a makeup line. Our March cover girl Emily Ratajkowski identifies as a model, actress, and activist. James Franco is the definitive jack of all trades. And all the while, Snoop Dogg has been quietly building a career as a lifestyle guru. Not only does the veteran rapper star alongside Martha Stewart on VH1's cooking show Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party—he's reportedly spearheading efforts to save the beloved Los Angeles-based soul food restaurant chain Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles from bankruptcy (what a guy!).

This weekend, Snoop will flex his culinary muscles yet again at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami, where he'll demonstrate how to make his tried-and-true cocktail, appropriately named "Laid Back" (a reference to his 1994 hit "Gin and Juice"), with none other than Guy Fieri. Here, we scored the recipe so you can make it at home, just in time for spring break.