Matzo—a thin, crisp unleavened bread—is integral to Passover, when many Jews sacrifice pizza, bagels, and other leavened delicacies for a week (to honor their ancestors' escape from bondage in Egypt). Though days can feel punishingly long without the restorative energy of carbs, those who observe the holiday should feel emboldened to get creative in the kitchen. Dry and inherently flavorless, matzo begs to be zhooshed up with an array of toppings of the sweet and savory variety.

Rosanne Smith, pastry chef at Smile To Go, a hole-in-the-wall café in New York's Soho neighborhood, opts for the dessert route with this matzo brittle, made with dark chocolate, pistachios, toasted coconut flakes, chopped hazelnuts, and whatever else you can find in your kitchen. "Matzo brittle has always been my go-to desserts for Passover," she said. "It's decadent, requires just a few simple ingredients, and very approachable. You can make it your own by adding whatever toppings you like best."

Read on for the recipe. Your bubbe will thank you later. 

Ingredients

  • 4 matzo sheets
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 3/4 cup 72% dark chocolate
  • 2 tablespoons pistachios
  • 2 tablespoons toasted coconut flakes
  • 2 tablespoons chopped hazelnut
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

1. Preheat your oven to 325°F. In the meantime, gather your various chosen toppings and have them ready to be used.  
2. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and then place two sheets of matzo in one layer onto each baking sheet.
3. In a medium saucepan, combine the dark brown sugar and butter and stir together over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a boil and then continue to cook for 2-3 more minutes until mixture has thickened, making sure to stir constantly in order to prevent the bottom from scorching. Pour the hot mixture over the matzo and spread into an even layer with a spatula. 
4. Place the matzo in the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes until the toffee on top of the matzo begins to bubble and turn a golden brown color. At this point, remove the baking sheet from the oven and sprinkle chocolate evenly over the matzo sheets. After a few minutes, the chocolate will begin to melt. Using a spatula, spread the melted chocolate evenly until the matzo is completely covered.
5. Immediately sprinkle your various toppings right on top of the chocolate while it is still warm and melted. Allow the brittle to cool completely until the chocolate has hardened. Break the brittle into smaller pieces and serve right away or store in an airtight container and have as snacks for up to a week.

Restaurant Source

Smile To Go

