If you love fancy-shmancy cocktails, we've found your next drink. The Señorita Spritz, which combines gin, sherry, and cava with a couple of yummy and unique ingredients, is a fruity, effervescent concoction made for the summertime. With a homemade strawberry shrub as well as a syrup made from a Peruvian mint-like herb called muña (which can easily be substituted with peppermint tea), you'll not only impress your friends, you'll impress yourself with this one.

RELATED: What’s Better Than Rosé This Summer? Canned Rosé, of Course

The libation hails from the new book How To Drink French Fluently ($11; amazon.com), which hits shelves today, June 6. The book takes you through the day in terms of cocktails, from boozy brunch to afternoon apertifs to night caps, and everything in between. Each recipe features the elderflower-flavored liqueur St-Germain and perfectly emulates, well, how to drink like the French do.

Read on for the full recipe.