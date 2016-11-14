The Mediterranean diet is widely accepted as the pinnacle of health, so it should come as no surprise that even their deep-fried desserts somehow manage to be less destructive than our beloved doughnuts. Say yasou (Greek for hello) to the loukoumade, a beignet-like fritter that’s popular in Greece, where they’re served with both sweet and savory complements.

This version of the Hellenic treat, dreamed up by James Beard winner Jody Adams, is topped with either a honey glaze or Nutella and sprinkled with salty-sweet Baklava crisps at Boston’s newest restaurant Saloniki Greek. While these sizzling bites of heaven are far from health-giving (they’re still bathed in oil), Adams, the chef and co-founder of the eatery, notes that they are relatively more wholesome than their traditional ringed counterparts since they use minimal sugar in the batter (honey is a natural sweetener) and do not include butter. Read on for the recipe.

RELATED: A Surprisingly Healthy Dessert Recipe That's Almost Too Pretty Too Eat