Saffron Lemonade Pitcher
Otium
As the saying goes, when life hands you lemons, make lemonade. So, for National Lemonade Day today, Aug. 20, we'll be mixing up a pitcher of this boozy concoction to celebrate.
From Downtown L.A. restaurant, Otium, this pitcher combines saffron-infused tequila, grapefruit, lemon, chili, and honey simple syrup for a sweet and tangy sip. Whip up a batch and cheers with friends. Bottoms up!
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients, shake, and strain over ice. Garnish with chamomile tea buds and lemon slices.
