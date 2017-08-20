Saffron Lemonade Pitcher

Otium
Yield
1 pitcher
Tessa Trudeau

As the saying goes, when life hands you lemons, make lemonade. So, for National Lemonade Day today, Aug. 20, we'll be mixing up a pitcher of this boozy concoction to celebrate.

From Downtown L.A. restaurant, Otium, this pitcher combines saffron-infused tequila, grapefruit, lemon, chili, and honey simple syrup for a sweet and tangy sip. Whip up a batch and cheers with friends. Bottoms up!

Ingredients

  • 10.5 ounces Saffron-infused Espolòn Blanco Tequila
  • 5 ounces Yellow Chartreuse
  • 7.5 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 7.5 ounces fresh grapefruit juice
  • 5 ounces honey syrup (3 parts honey to 1 part water)
  • 20 dashes Regan's Orange Bitters
  • 10 dashes Bird's Eye Chili Tincture

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients, shake, and strain over ice. Garnish with chamomile tea buds and lemon slices.

Restaurant Source

Otium

