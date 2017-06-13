Friends With Benefits Cocktail

Nicole Franzen
Yield
4 to 6 drinks
Tessa Trudeau

It can be argued that some of the best days of summer are spent drinking with friends in the sun. If this is one of your favorite warm weather activities, then we have a new book for you. Day Drinking: 50 Cocktails for a Mellow Buzz ($11; amazon.com) revolves around just that: boozy beach outings, backyard barbeques, and happy hours that last all day. The author, Kat Odell, is a contributing editor at Eater.com so her expertise is to be trusted. The book is notable not only for its wide array of cocktails but for the fact that all the recipes actually go light on the alcohol content, so each really is perfect for enjoying for hours on end. 

RELATED:  A Rosé Slushie? Umm, Yes Please

One outstanding recipe from the book hails from Gabe Orta & Elad Zvi of the Miami Beach cocktail lounge, The Broken Shaker. The "Friends With Benefits" combines everyone's favorite summer sip—rosé—with tangy ginger beer for an updated take on a boozy fruit punch. You'll definitely want to show up at your next get-together with this recipe, and we suggest doubling the batch. 

Read below for the full recipe.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups ginger beer, such as Fever-Tree
  • 2 cups fresh lemon juice
  • 1 bottle (750 ml) rosé wine, chilled
  • 1 bottle (750 ml) Cocchi Aperitivo Americano
  • 10 dashes grapefruit bitters
  • Lemon wheels, for garnish
  • Assorted edible flowers, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Place an ice ring or 3 cups ice cubes in a punch bowl. Add the ginger beer, lemon juice, rosé, Cocchi Aperitivo Americano, and grapefruit bitters, and stir together gently. Garnish with the lemon wheels and edible flowers, if using. Serve in rocks glasses.

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from Day Drinking by Kat Odell (Workman). Copyright © 2017. Photographs by Nicole Franzen.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!