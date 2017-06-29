Lobster Tater Tots

Fourth of July weekend is almost upon us, and while you put the finishing touches on your weekend plans, we invite you to add this mouth-watering recipe to the mix, because we just discovered it and felt it absolutely necessary to share it (it's way too good to keep to ourselves). Below, we've got the recipe for the Maine lobster tator tots they serve up at the super chic Refinery Hotel and Rooftop in New York City’s Garment District. Your mouth will thank you. Trust us. 

Ingredients

  • 3 1 1/4 lb Maine Lobsters, meat removed
  • 2 large packages Tater Tots
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 pound Grafton sliced aged cheddar
  • Lemon
  • Melted butter
  • Old Bay
  • 12 ounces Grafton shredded cheddar
  • 12 ounces shredded Gruyère cheddar
  • 8 ounces diced Taleggio cheese
  • 8 ounces cheese curds
  • 1 quart whole milk
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 1 sliced Spanish onion
  • 1 Bay leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole black pepper, freshly ground
  • 1 pinch grated nutmeg
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 quart chopped vine ripe tomato
  • 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon Sherry vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 minced Garlic Cloves
  • 1/4 cup pasteurized egg yolks
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon Mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Freshly Squeezed Lemon juice
  • 2 cups grapeseed oil
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/4 cup Freshly Grated Horseradish Root

How to Make It

Lobster Tots
Bake or deep fry the tots.
Place the tots on a baking dish or sheet tray and top with sliced cheddar cheese.
Bake the tots until the cheese is melted.
Gently warm the lobster in butter and lemon mixture (add lemon to preference)
Drizzle cheese sauce over the top of the tots.
Top with the lobster, secret tomato and horseradish aioli.
Garnish with torn basil leaves (or micro basil)
Sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning.
Cheese Sauce
In a large pan add milk heavy cream, onions, bay leaf and black pepper.
Simmer for 30-40 minutes and strain.
Make a roux with the flour and butter and cool.
Thicken the milk mixture with the roux
Simmer 15 minutes and then add cheese.
Add the vinegar last
Cook 15 minutes
 Cool
Season with S&P
Secret Tomato
Place tomatoes in Robot Coupe with ¼ cup olive oil and pulse
Add more oil as needed to make a chunky sauce
Finish with the vinegar
Season with salt and pepper
Horseradish Aioli
Combine Garlic, Mustard and a little of the Lemon Juice
Mix the oil together and slowly add to the above mixture in a steady thin stream
Add the remaining lemon in small increments to “relax” the sauce
Add the horseradish at the end.
Season with the salt and adjust if needed

