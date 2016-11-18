If we feel pressured to come up with a standout hostess gift, we can’t imagine the strain on highly acclaimed chefs. They have access to a gastronomical wonderland, so it should be easy for someone, like James Beard winner Marcus Samuelsson of N.Y.C’s much extolled (and Obama-approved) Red Rooster restaurant, to grab a luxury gourmet goody and call it a day. However, that doesn’t cut it for the former Top Chef Masters champion, who prefers to bring a homemade token of appreciation for a personal touch.

This means rolling up his sleeves and making a fresh loaf of cornbread and a jar of “bird funk”, a sublime umami spread consisting of chicken, miso paste, and lemongrass. Luckily for us (and your host), Samuelsson details the recipes for his holiday go-to present in his newest culinary tome, Red Rooster Cookbook ($23; amazon.com) so you can whip them up at in your own kitchen. Note: These edibles may have a limited shelf life, but we’re confident that the combo is good for at least two years of repeat invites. Read on for the recipes below.