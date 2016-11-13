Pumpkin Pancakes with Cranberry Relish and Orange Zest

Anjali Pinto/Lettuce Entertain You
Total Time
20 Mins Minutes
Yield
8 pancakes
Lindsay Dolak

For as fast as Thanksgiving comes and goes, the leftovers sure do seem to hang around for awhile. While simply emptying the contents of your many Tupperware between buns to create heaping sandwiches might work for lunch and dinner, we’re not so ready to start our days with an aggressive blend of the holiday’s best. But there’s still a place for some of those leftovers in your pre-noon meal plan and they come in the form of everyone’s favorite breakfast food: pancakes!

Pull the foil-wrapped bowl of cranberries and half empty can of pumpkin out of the fridge because both are the staples of this quintessentially fall breakfast mash-up from chef Jeff Mahin (of Stella Barra, Summer House, M Street Kitchen, and Do-Rite Donuts). These seasonal pancakes are as simple as your standard recipe but with a Thanksgiving twist. A bit of pumpkin and pumpkin spice, and a tart cranberry relish give the flapjacks a kick, maintaining our holiday spirits through the few short weekends until Christmas.

VIDEO: 25 Thanksgiving Questions with Ina Garten

Read on for the full recipe to help you cherish each and every bite of Thanksgiving goodness for as long as possible.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • pinch salt
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 4 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 XL eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla bean
  • 2 teaspoon pumpkin spice
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce, from night before
  • 1 orange, for zest
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin

How to Make It

Combine all flour, baking powder, sugar, pumpkin spice, and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, milk, vanilla, butter, buttermilk, oil, and pumpkin by whisking very well.
Slowly add the dry mix to the egg mix with a wooden spoon. Be sure not to overmix batter as it should be slightly lumpy.
Place the bowl of batter in refrigerator for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk cranberry sauce to become more like a jelly.
Remove pancake batter from the fridge and dollop cranberry sauce into batter and gently fold a few times, finally making a swirl throughout the batter with the spoon.
Heat a non-stick pan on the stove over medium-high heat. Place 1/2 cup of batter into the pan and zest an orange over the pancake side that is facing up. Just a few zests will do!
Once it is bubbling, flip and continue to cook the other side. Remove from pan to serve with butter and maple syrup. Top with cranberry sauce.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!