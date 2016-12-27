The true secret to throwing a great party isn't an expensive cheese board or a parade of Top Chef-worthy appetizers; it's simplifying. Forget what Pinterest is telling you, the best parties I've ever been to are the ones where the host is un-frazzled and able to untangle themselves from the kitchen to enjoy the company of their guests. Too often, parties get bogged down by big ideas and too many to-dos.

Enter this 5-minute punch recipe from expert mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer. "This drink is ideal for entertaining at holiday gatherings and simplifies serving larger groups."

Translation: This recipe is your ticket out of standing behind the bar all night making complicated cocktails.

Not only is the punch easy, it's also a crowd pleaser. "The cranberry notes and port play perfectly with the prosecco," Witznitzer says. "It's low proof, tart, and tasty!" For her batches, Wiznitzer prefers using the fine-bubbled, citrus-noted Ruffino Prosecco ($12; wine.com) and garnishing each glass with a twisted lemon peel.

RELATED: Our 20 Best Party Throwing Tips of All Time

Read on for the recipe to your party savior, a 5-minute punch that's as sparkling as your glitter lips.