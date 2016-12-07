We're first to admit that eating healthy is not always easy. Even the best attempts at healthified sweets aren't always enough to help us resist the siren song of a perfectly frosted cupcake. Fortunately, Dutch nutritionist Rens Kroes is on a mission to make wholesome eating more appealing. She not only believes that you can have your proverbial cake and eat it, too, but she'll also show you how to make it in her newest cookbook, Power Food ($16; amazon.com), which includes some of her favorite desserts, like this unbelievably moist almond pumpkin bread.

Similar to her older sister Doutzen, (yes, the model), the younger Kroes is a huge proponent of leading a mindful, organic lifestyle and understands that maintaining a well-balanced diet is no easy task, especially for active busy bodies. Luckily, her celiac-friendly loaf, which swaps processed ingredients for natural alternatives like agave and coconut oil, can be in and out of the oven in under an hour-and-a-half.

Read on for the Kroes's original recipe.