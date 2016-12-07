Almond-Pumpkin Bread

Anne Timmer
Total Time
1 hour 25 minutes
Yield
1 6-inch cake or loaf
Arianna Friedman

We're first to admit that eating healthy is not always easy. Even the best attempts at healthified sweets aren't always enough to help us resist the siren song of a perfectly frosted cupcake. Fortunately, Dutch nutritionist Rens Kroes is on a mission to make wholesome eating more appealing. She not only believes that you can have your proverbial cake and eat it, too, but she'll also show you how to make it in her newest cookbook, Power Food ($16; amazon.com), which includes some of her favorite desserts, like this unbelievably moist almond pumpkin bread.

Similar to her older sister Doutzen, (yes, the model), the younger Kroes is a huge proponent of leading a mindful, organic lifestyle and understands that maintaining a well-balanced diet is no easy task, especially for active busy bodies. Luckily, her celiac-friendly loaf, which swaps processed ingredients for natural alternatives like agave and coconut oil, can be in and out of the oven in under an hour-and-a-half.

Read on for the Kroes's original recipe.

Anne Timmer

Ingredients

  • 1 small (4 oz) pumpkin
  • 2 tablespoons agave syrup (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted, plus extra for greasing
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon flaxseeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Grease the cake or loaf pan with coconut oil.
Cut the pumpkin in half, remove the seeds, and chop into pieces. Spread the pieces evenly on a baking sheet, toss with a bit of melted coconut oil, and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until tender. Remove from the oven and cool.
Once cooled, transfer the pumpkin to the blender and combine with the agave, vanilla, eggs, and coconut oil. Process until smooth. Pour the contents of the blender into a large mixing bowl and stir in the flour, baking powder, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, cinnamon, and salt. Spread in the prepared pan. Bake for about 45 mintues, until a toothpick inserted in teh center comes out clean.
Serve warm with a bit of nut butter, or without anything at all—it's moist and delicious all on its own!

Cookbook Source

Power Food by Rens Kroes, reprinted with permission from Fair Winds Press

