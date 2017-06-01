Who says ballerinas don't eat pasta? American Ballet Theatre's youngest principal dancer, Isabella Boylston (below), counts the Italian dish as one of her favoties, not only because it's tasty (duh) but also for its fueling purposes. In fact, it's her go-to meal before almost all of her performances, so take it from a ballerina: carbs aren't always bad! Boylston loves pasta so much, in fact, that she collaborated with chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli of New York's Quality Italian Steakhouse for a unique and delicious recipe that is now served at the popular eatery.

RELATED: This Mario Batali Spaghetti Dish Is Helping To Fight Against AIDS

Courtesy Quality Italian

The special menu item features house made campanelle pasta which is coincidentally named ballerine because the noodle twists and twirls much like the shape of a spinning ballerina. Combined with prosciutto, peas, burrata, and fresh cream sauce, this is one dish we can't wait to try for ourselves.

The Ballerina Pasta Special will be available at Quality Italian until July 8, but only on nights of an American Ballet Theatre performance, so stop by to get it while you can! All proceeds from the dish will go to National Endowment for the Arts. Pasta that gives back? Now that's something we can get behind. If you're not local to NYC, read below to find out how to make the dish at home. Bon appétit!