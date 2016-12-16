Actress, model ... mixologist? Ahead of this year's Golden Globes, Olivia Culpo is adding yet another bullet point to her already robust resume by creating the official cocktail for the annual ceremony. The so-called Moët Diamond—named after Moët & Chandon, the official Champagne of the awards show—is a creative riff on the classic Champagne cocktail, with orange liqueur, cherry bitters, and a rock candy stick garnish for added sweetness.

"Champagne has always been one of my favorite drinks," Culpo tells InStyle of the recipe. "The rock candy garnish adds a fun twist and reminds me of the fabulous diamonds and jewelry that grace that red carpet during awards season." Stars including Emma Stone, Amy Adams, and Natalie Portman will be sipping this one come Jan. 8—likely with a sparkler of their own to match. Follow their lead with the full breakdown below. Cheers to Hollywood.

