Fab Four Blueberry Smoothie

Courtesy Be Well by Kelly
Yield
1 serving
Jane Asher

Celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque has worked with plenty of our Hollywood favorites— think: Jessica Alba, Kate Walsh, Molly Sims—and knows a thing or two about keeping a balanced diet. LeVeque's Fab4 lifestyle promotes turning off hunger hormones instead of fighting not to eat. Making sure your meals and chock full of fat, protein, fiber, and leafy greens, can together "turn off eight hunger hormones in your body," says the nutritionist.

Her blueberry muffin smoothie obviously has all four of the necessary ingredients, making for a delicious breakfast perfect for detoxing after a BBQ and cookout heavy weekend.

Ingredients

  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder
  • 2 tablespoons any nut butter of choice
  • 1 serving raw fiber powder or 2 tablespoons of chia
  • 1/4 cup blueberries
  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk (or other nut milk of your choice)
  • 1 handful spinach
  • Blueberries & hemp seeds to top

How to Make It

Blend ingredients together, top with extra blueberries and hemp seeds, and enjoy!

Cookbook Source

Body Love by Kelly LeVeque

