Celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque has worked with plenty of our Hollywood favorites— think: Jessica Alba, Kate Walsh, Molly Sims—and knows a thing or two about keeping a balanced diet. LeVeque's Fab4 lifestyle promotes turning off hunger hormones instead of fighting not to eat. Making sure your meals and chock full of fat, protein, fiber, and leafy greens, can together "turn off eight hunger hormones in your body," says the nutritionist.

Her blueberry muffin smoothie obviously has all four of the necessary ingredients, making for a delicious breakfast perfect for detoxing after a BBQ and cookout heavy weekend.