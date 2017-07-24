When it comes to alcohol, tequila is such a versatile spirit. You can drink it straight on the rocks, blended in a margarita, combined with a number of fruity mixtures, or, as many people like to do: take it in shot form with the help of a little salt and a wedge of lime. We also love that it tastes great when it's spicy or sweet, or even a little bit of both. Today just so happens to be the national day that celebrates the drink, and this year we'll be cheers-ing with The Chilango.

This seasonal cocktail hails from N.Y.C. rooftop bar, The Press Lounge, and uses fresh summer peaches and jalapeño-infused tequila for a tangy kick. The recipe calls for peach puree, which they source locally from Beth’s Farm Kitchen in Manhattan. It's easy enough to make on your own, though! Read below for the full recipe!