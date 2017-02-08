ICYMI, a certain groundhog determined that we're in for six more weeks of winter. With no end in sight to the cold weather, we can always seek comfort in our kitchens—and there's nothing like a sweet dessert to make the great outdoors seem less bleak, especially one with a crust like a giant chocolate chip cookie.

RELATED: This Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipe Will Cure Your Winter Woes

In her new cookbook My Sweet Kitchen ($15; amazon.com), recipe developer and food photographer Linda Lomelino shares 50 Instagram-worthy recipes, along with tips for styling and photographing your culinary creations. So go ahead, impress your social media followers with your baking skills, then put the camera away, and dig in.