7 Healthy Mocktails That Will Keep Your New Year's Resolutions on Track

Buh-bye, hangovers.
How are those New Year's resolutions going? Hopefully, you're still hanging in there—especially if you resolved to ease up on the booze. We all know the health and fiscal benefits of reducing alcohol intake, but actually breaking your habit is the hard part. (How can you be expected to watch three hours of The Bachelor without a glass of wine?!).
Easy. Replace that goblet of rosé with an equally cool and delicious mocktail.
Booze-free, refreshing, and—most importantly—highly Instagrammable, mocktails are the key to making your alcohol-free resolution easy as pie.
Who knew a detox could taste so good?
1. Strawberry Cucumber Limeade
This sugary sweet recipe is courtesy of the culinary wizards over at A Beautiful Mess. Make sure to sugar the rim before you 'gram.
2. Blueberry Mojito
Why not inject a bit of summer into every sip? Get the recipe from The Merrythought.
3. Orange Cinnamon Bun Punch
Gorgeous and guilt-free, this might be our new signature drink (thank you, Confectionalism!).
4. Cherry Bomb
Best served with The Runaways as a backing track. Get the recipe at Julie's Eats & Treats.
5. Strawberry Rose Lemonade
Fact: One sip of this drink increases your fancy factor by 100 percent. Get the recipe at the Kitchy Kitchen.
6. Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca
Mint and jalapeño combine for an unforgettably sweet and spicy flavor. Get the recipe at Kitchy Kitchen.
7. Mai Tai Mocktail
All of the deliciousness of a mai tai, minus the Sunday morning hangover, courtesy Liz On Call.