Another day, another random food holiday. But when it comes to Internet obscurities perpetuated by Instagram, National Rum Day is something we can get behind (especially on hump day, arguably the most challenging day of the week to get through without a stiff drink). For the all-important occasion, we tapped Kendall Atkerson, beverage director at Miss Lily's, a tropical-inspired Caribbean restaurant and bar with two locations in downtown Manhattan, for his most festive recipe: the Watamelon, a cocktail made with Starr African rum, fresh watermelon juice (but store-bought will do just fine as a substitute), mint, and lime. "The light floral notes of the Starr rum give this drink a unique lightness," he says.

Read on for the full breakdown. Cheers, indeed.