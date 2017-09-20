Mini Cheddar, Thyme & Caramelized Onion Mini Protein Soufflés

Louise Hagger and Chris Terry
Yield
Makes 12
Yerin Kim

Louise Parker, the diet and fitness expert celebrities swear by is out with another book—this time, a cookbook filled with over 120 recipes and more on the famed Louise Parker Method. Her practical solutions to permanent weight loss and lifestyle transformations are the best kept secret of global CEOs, popular celebrities, and even royalty. Earlier this year, Emma Thompson famously shed two dress sizes (while still enjoying her daily glass of wine), thanks to the Method. 

In Parker's cookbook, Lean For Life: The Cookbook ($15, amazon.com), Parker is on a mission to end dieting and instead promotes making a permanent lifestyle change by blending together the four pillars of her method—thinking successfully, living well, eating beautifully, and working out intelligently—to get the body you want and keep it.

One of our favorite snack ideas from Lean For Life is this hassle-free recipe for cheddar, thyme, and caramelized onion mini souffles. They’re perfect portable snacks for busy work days and packed with protein. You can make these healthy treats a few days earlier and simply store them in your fridge for the rest of the week. But trust us, they won’t be in there for long! Feel free to experiment with different flavors by switching up herbs or cheeses—you’ll never get tired of these healthy treats.

So skip the crackers and try these mini snacks to satisfy your afternoon munchies and give yourself a little energy boost.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 red onions, finely sliced
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon good balsamic vinegar
  • 12 eggs, separated
  • 2 cups finely grated mature Cheddar
  • sea salt and black pepper

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
Pour the oil into a frying pan over a low heat, add the onions and thyme and very slowly cook until they are sticky and caramelized. Increase the heat, add the balsamic and deglaze the pan. Set aside.
Whisk the egg whites until they are firm. Now give the egg yolks a good whisk, crumble in the cheddar and season. Do not whisk, but give it a little stir. Now fold in the egg whites.
Line each muffin hollow or case with the caramelized onion, then pour in the egg mixture. Place in the centre of the oven and bake for 10 minutes, taking care not to open the oven. Open the door and allow the soufflés to cool a little in the oven, before allowing them to cool fully at room temperature.

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from Lean For Life: The Cookbook by Louise Parker/Mitchell Beazley, Imprint of Octopus Publishing Group

