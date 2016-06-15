These Mini Lobster Rolls Are the Cutest Way to Celebrate National Lobster Day

Just in time for summer, National Lobster Day has arrived. And what better way to commemorate the occasion than by whipping up a batch of delicious (and adorable) mini lobster rolls? This recipe by chef Marc Forgione, owner of the eponymous restaurant in downtown N.Y.C. and the recently opened Lobster Press in Penn Station's new food hall, The Pennsy, is the perfect dish to serve al fresco with a cold pitcher of beer.

Plus, it's unique: With unexpected ingredients like mirin (a rice wine), Sriracha, mint, ginger, and even the citrus fruit yuzu, this app is far from your standard lobster roll. "The lobster salad should be made ahead of time and chilled until you're ready to assemble the rolls," Forgione tells InStyle, so consider prepping these mini delicacies the night before. Once the rolls are filled, serve 'em fresh and make sure to grab one before your guests eye the platter. Read on for the full how-to.

Mini Chili Lobster Rolls

Makes 20 mini rolls

Active Time 20 minutes

Total Time 2 hours, 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger

2 tbsp minced shallots

2 tbsp mirin ($3; jet.com)

4 1½-lb lobsters, steamed, meat removed and coarsely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tbsp Sriracha chili sauce

2 tbsp yuzu juice ($15; amazon.com) or lime juice

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 cup finely chopped celery

4 scallions, green and white parts separated, each thinly sliced

2 tbsp thinly sliced fresh mint

10 small potato rolls ($5/24; gardengrocer.com)

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering; add ginger and shallots, and cook, stirring often, until shallots are translucent and beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Add mirin, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Remove from heat; add lobster meat, stirring to coat.

2. Stir together mayonnaise, Sriracha, yuzu juice, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; add lobster mixture, celery, white scallion slices, and mint, and stir. Cover and chill for 2-24 hours.

3. To create mini buns, cut rolls in half crosswise, and slice each piece halfway down lengthwise.

4. Fill rolls with lobster salad. Top with green scallion slices and serve.

