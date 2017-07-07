Mexican Street Corn
Summer is one of our favorite times of the year. We love it not only for its amazing weather but also for all the seasonal fruits and veggies that we don't get to enjoy corn. Case in point: fresh corn. It can be enjoyed right on the cob or mixed into salads and other dishes—it's one of the most versatile vegetables out there—but we especially love it when it's dressed to impress.
We recently came across a recipe for Mexican street corn in the cookbook, Vegetables on Fire: 50 Vegetable-Centered Meals from the Grill ($11, amazon.com). The dish can be made on an outdoor grill or indoors on your stovetop, so there's no need for fancy equipment you may think you don't have. With just a few basic ingredients, you can easily make this popular street food right at home—no need for a trip to Mexico!
How to Make It
Cookbook Source
From Vegetables on Fire, by Brooke Lewy, photographs by Erin Kunket (Chronicle Books, 2017).