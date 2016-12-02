Give a gal a fish and she’ll eat for one night. Teach her how to fish and she’ll be set for life—that is, if she knows how to cook it properly.

For some reason, fish, in this case salmon, has a reputation for being a difficult dish to execute—regardless of how you choose to prepare it. But contrary to popular belief, these upstream swimmers, which are packed with heart healthy omega-3s, antioxidants, protein, and other essential vitamins, are surprisingly uncomplicated to prepare.

In fact, the rose-hued superfood, can easily be transformed into a delicious three-ingredient weeknight dinner with a bit of help from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. His ingeniously foolproof recipe for fixing salt-grilled salmon, pulled from his newest cookbook Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking ($32; amazon.com) is so simple that anybody can replicate it at home and so delicious that you'll want to make it every night. And for those who are put off by fish odor, Morimoto throws in a game-changing technique called sakajio, a method used by professional Japanese cooks to mellow out the funk and allow more robust, complex flavors to take center stage.

Roll up your sleeves and read on for the full breakdown.

