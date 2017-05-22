If you've tinkered with the idea of signing up for a food subscription service but have not yet jumped on the band wagon, now is as good as time as any to enlist in one. This June, HelloFresh, which prides itself in providing locally sourced ingredients to create wholesome meals, is partnering with the Bono-founded (RED) organization and their EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES campaign by offering four limited edition recipes from celebrity chefs Batali, Emeril Lagasse, Carla Hall and Rachael Ray. For any new customer who signs up during June with the code HelloRED, $20 from each order made during the month will go straight to The Global Fund. Existing customers can also participate by making a straight donation through HelloFresh’s website. Furthermore, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is matching every dollar raised, up to $75,000.

Now if you’re wondering what savvy dishes these celebrated chefs have come up with, here is what customers can look forward to if they sign up.

Mario Batali's Spaghetti with Fresh Tomatoes, Chorizo, and Basil, available June 3rd to 9th.

Emeril Lagasse's Herby Dijon Chicken Breasts with Zucchini and Red Potatoes, available June 10th to 16th.

Rachael Ray's Grilled Buffalo Chicken with Carrot-Celery Slaw and Mashed Taters, available June 17th to 23rd

Carla Hall's Summery Lemon Chicken with Tarragon Chimichurri, available June 24th to 30th.