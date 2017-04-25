When it comes to authentic Mexican food, few do it better than Marcela Valladolid. After first bursting onto the culinary radar with a self-run catering company in Tijuana, the San Diego-born chef and host of Food Network's The Kitchen has mastered the art of simple and traditional cooking—a skill she regularly employs as an entrepreneur and busy mother of three.

In Casa Marcela: Recipes and Stories from My Life in the Californias ($18; amazon.com), Valladolid shares some of her go-tos in the kitchen, including these sweet potato enchiladas, a vegetarian take on the classic meat dish that's popular around Mexico, not to mention surprisingly filling and nutrient-packed.

"Enchiladas take me right back to my Tijuana upbringing," Valladolid recently said. "This version goes vegetarian with the untraditional, but absolutely delicious, sweet potato filling. The potato mash makes for a hardy, flavorful, and yummy dish that's fast become a family favorite." Read on for the recipe, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.