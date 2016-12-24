As much as we love eggnog, peppermint schnapps, and mulled wine, most "holiday" drinks are synonymous with Christmas. If you're gearing up for eight nights of celebration this weekend, then we've got a festive cocktail for you, just in time for tonight's candle-lighting. The Manischewitz margarita, courtesy of our friends over at Real Simple, is a creative twist on the classic citrus-tequila drink, and an apt pairing if we do say so ourselves. The marg's sweet and tangy flavors blend perfectly with the kosher wine's naturally fruity undertones for a match that would make your bubbe want a refill, stat.

Read on for the recipe. Happy Hanukkah, folks.