Mango Lemonade

Mark Weinberg
Yield
4
FOOD52.COM/Sarah Jampel

This recipe originally appeared on food52.com.

Maybe for you, summer's not summer until you eat a tomato salad, or a lobster roll, or an old-school ice cream sandwich. Or maybe it's a bite of a Rhode Island clam cake or a sip of spritz that sets you squarely in July.

For our community member nykavi (a.k.a. Kavita), whose blog is called Home on my Range, that must-be-summer recipe is her family's sweet, tart, saffron-scented mango lemonade.

 

While she lives in New York now, when Kavita was growing up in Mumbai, her grandmother and mother would make this lemonade every summer, gathering all of the kids around the table to squish the pulp out of the unpeeled, simmered mangoes.

Once you've cooked, cooled, and squeezed the mangoes, all you need to do is blend the flesh with water, lemon juice, sugar, and a pinch of salt.

You'll ideally use unripe, green mangoes, as they lend a sharp tartness to the drink, but a half-ripened mango will work, too (and you can add a bit more lemon juice to compensate). Add a pinch of saffron for fanfare (and a great depth of flavor) and, to make it taste even better, a splash of vodka. (That's a recommendation from the recipe writer herself.)

Ingredients

  • 2 green-skinned mangoes
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 pinch saffron, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Wash the mangoes well. In a large pot, add mangoes and cover with water. Heat on a medium flame for 20 minutes.
Take the mangoes out of the hot water and let them cool down. When cool , squeeze gently to soften the pulp. Tear open the skin to extract all the pulp. Squeeze the seed/pit too in order to get as much of the pulp out as possible.
Put all the extracted pulp in a blender with 1 cup of water. Blend for 1 minute, then pour into a large pitcher. Add remaining 3 cups of water, sugar, crumbled saffron, and lemon juice. Add salt. Mix well and chill.
Serve over ice in tall glasses. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!