Who says you can’t wear plaid-on-plaid or pair bright bustiers with work trousers? Not Leandra Medine. The quirky iconoclast behind the style site Man Repeller, isn’t afraid to transgress boundaries, so it comes as no surprise that her winter cocktail of choice is unconventional to boot.

While everybody else is sipping mulled wine, hot toddies, and the usual holiday libations, Medine, ever the trailblazer, has other plans. “I’m going to drink Aperol spritzes throughout the holidays,” she says of the traditionally warm-weather elixir. “Because even though summer seems forever away, it will return.”

We’ll cheers to that. Read on for the easy recipe.