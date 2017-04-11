With its gorgeous spring weather, larger-than-life portions of egg Benny, and quality family time, we can’t think of many ways to make Easter much better. But we bet a healthy serving of a fudgy Nutella and silky caramel-laced dessert might do the trick.

From now until Easter (April 16), everyone’s favorite French bakery, Maman, is serving up Bunnies on a Log, a dessert that is as adorable as it is decadent. The rich Nutella brownies come accented with caramel drizzle and crunchy bunny cookies for a festive twist.

“There’s nothing like the smell of Nutella combined with gooey caramel. It’s bliss!” says Elisa Marshall, co-owner and baker at Maman. “We wanted to bring that same comforting feeling to our customers, especially at a time when the family is all together.”

Read on for the recipe and get ready for your friends and fam to absolutely swoon. If you’re short on time to prepare for this year’s Easter feast or just want to pick up something cute and quick, Maman’s limited-edition Easter cookie gift box is available in-stores and online and will make the perfect addition to any springy spread.