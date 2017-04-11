Bunnies on a Log

Victoria Morris
Lindsay Dolak

With its gorgeous spring weather, larger-than-life portions of egg Benny, and quality family time, we can’t think of many ways to make Easter much better. But we bet a healthy serving of a fudgy Nutella and silky caramel-laced dessert might do the trick.

From now until Easter (April 16), everyone’s favorite French bakery, Maman, is serving up Bunnies on a Log, a dessert that is as adorable as it is decadent. The rich Nutella brownies come accented with caramel drizzle and crunchy bunny cookies for a festive twist.

“There’s nothing like the smell of Nutella combined with gooey caramel. It’s bliss!” says Elisa Marshall, co-owner and baker at Maman. “We wanted to bring that same comforting feeling to our customers, especially at a time when the family is all together.”

Read on for the recipe and get ready for your friends and fam to absolutely swoon. If you’re short on time to prepare for this year’s Easter feast or just want to pick up something cute and quick, Maman’s limited-edition Easter cookie gift box is available in-stores and online and will make the perfect addition to any springy spread.

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups Nutella
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 6 eggs
  • 3 sticks butter
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • caramel
  • Annie's Bunny Grahams

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9x13 sheet pan with parchment paper or nonstick spray. Set aside.
Whisk together flour, salt, and baking powder and set aside.
Combine the butter and Nutella together in a double boiler. Melt on low heat and set aside.
Whisk together eggs and sugar in a large mixing bowl.
Slowly whisk the melted nutella and butter into the egg mixture. Add the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
Spread the batter out evenly in the prepared sheet pan and place in the oven.
Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes or until done. Cool completely.
Once cooled, brownies can be topped with your favorite caramel and Annie’s Bunny Grahams. Cut, serve, and enjoy!

Restaurant Source

maman

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!