If you’ve ever walked by one of the 100+ locations of French bakery Maison Kayser, you've no doubt stopped in your tracks to gaze at the delicate pastries decorating the windowsill. Named one of the America’s best bakeries by USA Today, Maison Kayser’s breads and pastries are favorites of dessert lovers all around the world. And now, you can (attempt) to make these beautiful French creations at home.

Maison Kayser’s French Pastry Workshop ($19, amazon.com) is a step-by-step recipe guide where fourth-generation French baker Eric Kayser walks us through replicating 70 of the bakery’s most popular pastries. Though you might be intimidated by the pastry chef’s elaborate desserts, the cookbook is perfect for bakers at any level—Kayser provides detailed instruction and expert insight to make sure there’s something for all tastes.

RELATED: These Healthy Strawberry Blonde Bars Are Too Good To Be Vegan and Gluten-Free

One of our favorite sweets to satisfy a gourmet craving is the raspberry tart with shortbread crust. The combination of the sweet cream base, crumbly crust, and fresh superfruit will leave your taste buds wanting more. Plus, the recipe requires less than 30 minutes of prep time.

Scroll down to learn how to create the dessert people all over the world (in over 20 countries) rave about.