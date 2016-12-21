In France, no Christmas is considered complete without a Bûche de Noël. For the unfamiliar, the classic log-shaped dessert, which literally translates to "Yule log" in French, is made from a thin layer of spongecake that's rolled, frosted, and topped with confectioners' sugar to resemble a snowy Yule log. According to Eric Kayser, the pastry chef behind the cult-favorite Maison Kayser bakery chain, the cake comes from the old French tradition of burning an actual log on Christmas Eve for good luck and happiness in the New Year. In a live broadcast on InStyle's Facebook page, Kayser schooled us in the art of bûche-making. Watch his full tutorial below, and read on for a simplified version that you can make at home. Happy holidays, indeed.