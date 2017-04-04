With their fortifying protein and rosy hue, pickled beet eggs are an energy-boosting snack and double as great Instagram fodder. And they're a cinch to make, too. San Francisco-based writer and editor Rachel Khong and the team at Lucky Peach show you how in a new cookbook, All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World's Most Important Food ($17; amazon.com), out today from Clarkson Potter.

Part handbook, part cookbook, the 256-page tome features dozens of creative egg recipes. So while the rest of your friends are posting pictures of their picture-perfect avocado toast, you'll one-up them all thanks to these vibrant hard boiled eggs, cured in a brine of beets, apple cider vinegar, sugar, cloves, and assorted spices. The recipe is simple enough for the laziest chef and yields a healthy, unexpectedly colorful breakfast to boot.

Read on for the full how-to.