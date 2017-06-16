Lobster Benedict

Photo David Loftus
Yield
Serves 4
Tessa Trudeau

Besides picking out an awesome Father's Day gift, one of the best ways to make this Sunday all the more special is by cooking him something from scratch. There's just something about a home-cooked meal, especially when it's made with love by your kid. Trust us, he'll appreciate it. We suggest this delectable lobster Benedict for a brunch he won't soon forget.

RELATED: Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love Food More Than Life Itself

The recipe comes straight from high-end British department store Fortnum & Mason's new book, The Cook Book ($22, amazon.com). Unlike your classic eggs Benny, this one calls for Béarnaise sauce instead of hollandaise, and pairs it with fresh spinach and decadent lobster. It really is a game changer. 

Get the full recipe below.

 

 

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces white wine vinegar
  • 8 very fresh eggs
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 3/4 cups spinach
  • 4 plain white muffins
  • 2 1/2 cups cooked lobster, sliced
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

First make the Béarnaise sauce.* Clarify the butter by melting it gently in a small pan, then pouring it into a jug, leaving the milky solids behind. Put the shallot, vinegar and wine into a small saucepan with the peppercorns and a sprig of tarragon and boil until reduced to about a tablespoon.
Strain into a large bowl. Set the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, making sure the water doesn't touch the base of the bowl. Add the egg yolks and cook, whisking constantly with a balloon whisk, for about 3 minutes, until the mixture is pale and slightly thickened.
Reheat the melted butter in a microwave for a few seconds, if necessary; it should be lukewarm. whisk it into the egg yolks a little at a time. As the sauce thickens and becomes more stable, you can add it faster. When you have a smooth, thick sauce, season with salt, cayenne pepper and lemon juice to taste. If the sauce is too thick, let it down with a little warm water (remember, this is a sauce, not mayonnaise). Chop the remaining tarragon sprigs and stir them in. Turn off the heat, but leave the bowl over the pan so the sauce keeps warm.
Next, poach the eggs. Fill a large saucepan with water and bring it to just under boiling point. Turn down to a simmer and add the vinegar. Crack 4 of the eggs into individual small cups (this makes it easier to poach 4 at the same time). With a slotted spoon, swirl the water around to create a whirlpool in the centre, then gently drop all 4 eggs into it. Turn the heat back up, and, when it starts bubbling again, turn it back down to a low simmer. Poach the eggs for 3-4 minutes: they will rise to the surface when they are done. Remove them from the pan with a slotted spoon and put them on a wad of kitchen paper to soak up the excess water. Repeat with the remaining 4 eggs.
Heat the butter in a large frying pan, add the spinach and some salt and pepper and stir over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, until the spinach has wilted. Transfer to a sieve and press out the excess liquid with the back of a wooden spoon.
Split and toast the muffins. Put 2 muffin halves on each serving plate and top with the spinach, followed by the lobster. Place the poached eggs on top and spoon over the Béarnaise sauce.
*For the Béarnaise sauce:
14 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 oz. white wine vinegar
2 oz. white wine
5 black peppercorns
4 sprigs of tarragon
3 large egg yolks
a pinch of cayenne pepper
2-3 teaspoons lemon juice

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!