Besides picking out an awesome Father's Day gift, one of the best ways to make this Sunday all the more special is by cooking him something from scratch. There's just something about a home-cooked meal, especially when it's made with love by your kid. Trust us, he'll appreciate it. We suggest this delectable lobster Benedict for a brunch he won't soon forget.

The recipe comes straight from high-end British department store Fortnum & Mason's new book, The Cook Book ($22, amazon.com). Unlike your classic eggs Benny, this one calls for Béarnaise sauce instead of hollandaise, and pairs it with fresh spinach and decadent lobster. It really is a game changer.

Get the full recipe below.