Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, weekends in New York City will be especially quiet when the fashion crowd clears out and heads east to the Hamptons, presumably to lounge on inflatable floats and incite FOMO among their respective Instagram followings. One such hot spot that's become a haven for the aforementioned is Montauk's Surf Lodge, a hotel, restaurant, and music venue that's hosted talent from Jenny Lewis to Solange Knowles. Whether you're reveling by the water or scrolling through your feed hopelessly longing for a taste of summer, we tapped the bartenders for their go-to cocktail recipe that they'll be serving through Labor Day.

VIDEO: Eyeswoon's Athena Calderone Shows You How to Make a Summer Cocktail

Cheers, party people.