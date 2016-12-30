Champagne may be synonymous with New Year's Eve, but what's the biggest drinking night of the year without a sweeping roster of beverages? Lauren Conrad knows what we're talking about. The former Hills star, fashion designer, and burgeoning lifestyle guru and her fleet of co-workers recently took to her website to post an assortment of picturesque recipes ideal for a Les Deux-level celebration. Namely, the Rock Candy Swizzler—a Pinterest-worthy cocktail made with sparkling juice, a splash of champagne, and a rock candy stirrer. Not only does it take seconds to make, it's considerably less caloric than your average sugary mixer, so you won't be forced to renege on that healthy-eating resolution seconds after it started. Cheers to 2017, people.

Steve Granitz/WireImage