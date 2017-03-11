When it comes to lifestyle wisdom, nobody does it like the French. We buy striped shirts to dress like them, smudge our red lipstick to look like them, pout and shrug to behave like them, and borrow their recipes to eat like them. And boy, do they know how to eat. If you're looking for something more advanced than a baguette with butter or a glass of fine wine, allow us to introduce you to James Beard Award winner Georgeanne Brennan. Her new cookbook, La Vie Rustic: Cooking & Living in the French Style ($23; amazon.com), features classic French staples as well as essays on rural life in France and tips on sustainable cooking. The tomato tart is the perfect place to start if you're interested in sampling that rustic French life.

