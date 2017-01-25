Turkey Chili

Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has their own particular niche. Khloé has the fitspo game on lock, Kylie has her infamous Lip Kits. But no one does health and lifestyle like Kourtney, the queen of clean eating. So as we slog through the winter months in search of new recipes that satisfy both our need for cold-weather comfort food and attempt to cling to our get-healthy resolutions, we turn to the eldest Kardashian and her official website for guidance.

Her go-to recipe? This healthy and filling turkey chili topped with slices of avocado. "We love to make it with cornbread, which is naturally gluten-free," she says. "Use lean ground turkey, since it's low in calories, provides your daily amount of protein, and tastes delicious too!" Read on for the full recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound extra lean ground turkey
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • Avocado, cilantro, and diced onion to garnish

How to Make It

1. Place the olive oil in a large pot and place over medium high heat.
2. Add in onion, garlic and sauté for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently.
3. Next add in ground turkey and break up the meat in the pot. Cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
4. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano, and salt.
5. Finally add in tomatoes and kidney beans.
6. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes or until chili thickens and flavors come together.
7. Taste and adjust seasonings and salt as necessary.
8. Garnish with avocado, cilantro, and diced onion.

Cookbook Source

www.kourtneykardashian.com/delish/

