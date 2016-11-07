Thanksgiving may be all about gluttony, but adding a moderately healthy side dish to your smorgasbord of butter and gravy isn't the worst idea in the world. Take it from Kourtney Kardashian. The notoriously health-conscious sister is making a concerted effort to continue her clean-eating regimen through the holidays (and presumably beyond) with a series of guilt-free Turkey Day recipes, which she'll be rolling out all week long on her app.

"Since this is my first big holiday being both gluten- and dairy-free, I wanted to test out some classic recipes to make sure they were Thanksgiving-worthy," she started. "Fortunately, my favorite dishes can easily be adjusted, so I'm going to share a recipe each day this week. Trust me, it's hard to please everyone at the table, but these recipes do just that!"

First up is this dairy-free and gluten-free cornbread recipe, obtained exclusively by InStyle, which calls for coconut sugar, almond milk, and vegan buttermilk (that's coconut milk and lemon juice, BTW), among other ingredients that won't send you into a food coma before dessert even hits the table. Plus, the total cooking time clocks in at 35 minutes—maybe even less depending on how fast you can whisk. Try it out for yourself below. Remember: It's a marathon, not a sprint.

For more of Kardashian's recipes, visit her website or download her app on the iTunes Store.