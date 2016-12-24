It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out during the holiday season—from towering Christmas trees to extravagant gifts, they definitely get in the spirit.

And oldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian might enjoy this time of year most of all, especially since she's the mom to three adorable little ones, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 23 months. However, that doesn't mean the self-proclaimed health nut chooses to sacrifice her strict diet in order to indulge in a yummy batch of treats. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared a recipe on her website and app for the classic homemade gingersnap cookies that she makes with her kids every year around Christmas, and they are surprisingly healthy.

Kardashian adapted her original recipe for the must-have mini desserts to make them both dairy-free and gluten-free as to ensure that everyone at your holiday party can enjoy them. But that doesn't mean the cookies are any less delicious.

RELATED: Peek Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Modern Dining Room—and Get the Look

Read on for the how-to below.