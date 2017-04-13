Dairy-Free Avocado Deviled Eggs

Easter’s just a few days away and if you find yourself scratching your head for a last-minute menu, we’ve got the perfect appetizer for you. Kourtney Kardashian, the resident health queen of the family, offers up a lightened-up version of a childhood favorite with her dairy-free avocado deviled eggs. 

“Growing up, my mom always made deviled eggs for Easter Sunday,” the eldest sister shared on her site and app. “I still love to make them, but I have my own special twist to make them dairy-free and extra delicious by adding avocado.”

We’re still down with avocado anything, so this recipe sounds right up our alley. The avocado gets mashed with traditional egg yolks and not-so-traditional Vegenaise, which still gives the deviled eggs the luscious, creamy texture we all love. Mustard adds a bit of a kick, while the lemon juice gives welcome brightness. 

Courtesy

Try this easy, healthy recipe over the weekend and don’t be surprised if you get asked to make them for every Easter Sunday going forward.

Ingredients

  • 12 large organic free-range eggs
  • 1/2 cups Veganaise
  • 1 small organic lemon (use a fine grater to make zest and squeeze 2 tablespoons of lemon juice)
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large organic avocado, diced

How to Make It

1. Fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Gently add eggs one at a time.
2. Reduce the heat to a low boil and cook for 10 minutes. Drain water.
3. Wait 5 minutes or until the eggs are cool enough to touch, then remove shells.
4. Cut eggs in half (lengthwise) and put yolks in bowl to the side.
5. Combine yolks, Veganaise, yellow mustard, lemon zest and juice, salt, pepper and avocado in a food processor. Blend until smooth.
6. Add mixture back into the eggs by spooning small amounts—or for a more styled look, put it into a pastry bag and pipe it into the center of eggs.
7. Chill covered in refrigerator until ready to serve.

